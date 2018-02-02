0 Drew Carey announcing engagement to therapist Amie Harwick

They just met in June of 2016, but Drew Carey and therapist Amie Harwick are now engaged, according to the New York Daily News.

>> Read more trending news

Carey and Harwick, 59 and 36 respectively, were first pictured on Carey’s Instagram with artist Kaskade at an EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival) party last year.

Carey’s rep confirmed the happy news to New York Daily News.

Carey is currently the host of “The Price is Right,” while Harwick is a licensed marriage and family therapist, according to People magazine. She also wrote “The New Sex Bible for Women,” a 2014 book described as “an all encompassing sexual reference book that a women can have on her book shelf and refer to over time and throughout different life events.”

Throughout their relationship, Carey and Harwick have shared cuddly snaps on Carey’s Instagram page, including this one from last summer that Carey simply captioned “24/7.”

24/7 A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 15, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Carey has never been married, though he was engaged to former fiancee Nicole Jaracz for four years. The six-year anniversary of the end of their engagement was in January. Carey even refers to Jaracz’s son Connor, 12, as he would his own son, even though he is not Connor’s father. They’re so close, in fact, that Carey says Connor was the one who pressed him to lose 80 pounds back in 2010.

“I couldn’t keep up with him!” Carey said, per US Weekly.

And it sounds like Carey will be in Connor’s life no matter who he’s seeing — or married to, even.

>> Related: Here’s what happened when a “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited to see Drew Carey

When he and Nicole Jaracz broke off the engagement, Drew Carey’s rep told US Weekly that Drew would continue to be “very involved with their [Connor’s] life.”

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

© 2018 Cox Media Group.