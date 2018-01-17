Driver backs up Cadillac Escalade into Florida lake

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A driver sank a Cadillac Escalade Tuesday while backing up his boat into Lake Weir, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
The man, whose identity wasn't released, was reversing his SUV on a boat ramp at the Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area when he was unable to put the vehicle back in park, deputies said.
The vehicle followed the boat into the lake, well past a pair of signs that bear an arrow and the words "caution end of ramp."
The driver escaped the vehicle and was uninjured.
Divers with the Sheriff's Office helped a tow truck driver retrieve the SUV from the water.
Click here for boating safety tips from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
