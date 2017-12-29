Driver discovers suitcase filled with human bones on side of interstate

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is looking into the case after someone found human bones in a suitcase on the side of a Georgia interstate.
A man was driving along I-75 near Jackson on Thursday when he stopped to look for something that he had lost on the side of the road. He made a startling discovery -- human bones in a suitcase.
“Really surprising to me," said Butts County resident Matthew Carnowski. "We’ve been here 12, 13 years now and we’ve never had anything like that happen here."
