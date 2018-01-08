Duchess Kate captures photos of adorable Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school

0

Princess Charlotte is all grown up and headed to her first day of nursery school.

The royal toddler attended her very first day of pre-school on Jan. 8, and the Palace marked the occasion by sharing a pair of adorable photos of Charlotte all ready for her big day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School,” Kensington Palace shared on Instagram on Monday.

In the sweet shots, Princess Charlotte is all smiles and looking 0h-so-very-British in her red coat and matching red shoes and bow.

Just last month, the family announced that Charlotte would be starting school in the New Year. Her big brother Prince George also started nursery school at the age of 2 and a half but only went part-time to a Montessori school. He now attends the posh London academy Thomas’s Battersea.

Willcocks Nursery school reportedly goes for approximately £3,050 ($4,073) per term. There are three terms in the year, so that costs families around £9,150, or about $12,200, per year.

