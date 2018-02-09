Dunkin' Donuts to introduce non-Styrofoam cups

Donut giant Dunkin’ Donuts is trying again to get rid of its Styrofoam cups.
The company made the announcement this week that it will be phasing out all foam cups by 2020, CNN reported. They will be replaced with double-walled paper cups that are sustainably sourced, removing about a billion foam cups from landfills.
Dunkin’ had made similar pledge in 2016, but wasn’t able to meet its vow, because of an unpopular lid, Huffington Post reported.
“Transitioning 9,000 restaurants from our iconic foam coffee cup is a big decision that has implications for our franchisees’ bottom line and the guest experience and we did not want to take it lightly,” Dunkin’ officials told Huffington Post.
Now it appears that the company will keep the current lid design, and will design the paperboard cup to fit the lid. It hopes to roll out the new cups this spring, CNBC reported.
The first store, a location in Quincy, Massachusetts, already debuted the new cups in January, CNBC reported.
The company started looking at options in 2012, with a goal of providing an environmentally friendly cup in two to three years.
