0 Dwyane Wade visits students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

MIAMI - Dwyane Wade has been active in his support for those impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland on Feb. 14.

Wade continued to show that support Wednesday by stopping by the high school to visit with students, faculty and staff on their first full day of school since 14 students and three adults were killed in the shooting.

I just had a great conversation with some of the students at Stoneman Douglas High School about some important/impactful things that they have planned. I’m looking forward to being more involved in the change that they WILL create. #MSDStrong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 7, 2018

Wade’s visit was captured on social media, including in a post by Rosalind Osgood, a Broward County school board member who posted a picture of her and Wade.

The Dwayne Wade stop by Stoneman Douglas to see our children today. #StonemanDouglas pic.twitter.com/Y9T8HXPyw5 — Dr. Rosalind Osgood (@ReverendRos) March 7, 2018

Student Diego Pfeiffer posted a picture of Wade being escorted through the school and thanked Wade “for casually dropping by our school and causing a stampede in the cafeteria. An interesting lunch to be sure, thank you for your support!”

Joey Pelose posted a picture of Wade and called it “the greatest moment of my life.”

Wade was touched when the parents of one of those killed, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, revealed they had buried their son in Wade’s basketball jersey.

Since then, Wade’s mother Jolinda and his sister Tragil met and spoke with Joaquin’s family, including his mother Patricia and father Manuel, for more than two hours at their Coral Springs home last week before Patricia, Manuel and their daughter, Andrea Ghersi, attended Saturday’s game against Detroit as guests of Wade.

Wade presented the family with a Vice Jersey and custom-made sneakers following the game.

“It’s a tough time for their family. It’s a tough time for a lot of families in Parkland,” Wade said. “I’m thankful they came to the game, thankful I got a chance just to talk to them and tell them my appreciation, to let them know we will continue to use our voice, to continue to shine the light on what they’re talking about and what they’re going through and what they’re dealing with.”

