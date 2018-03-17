Elderly woman navigates busy traffic in Memphis on mobility scooter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman alarmed drivers in Memphis on Friday night as she drove a mobility scooter onto a dangerous highway. The woman, who appeared to be in her 70s or 80s, was seen driving around 7 p.m. The incident was recorded live on Facebook.
The video was being filmed as a cry for help. Facebook user, Towanna Murphy, asked her friends to please share the information with police as she followed the woman onto I-240.
"Whoever is watching this video, please call 911, so we can get this lady where she's going,” Murphy said.
The video ended with a Memphis police officer working to assist the woman off the scooter, but she refused to comply.
Police said the woman is now safe and with officers.
