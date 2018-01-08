  • Emergency crews rescue cow from water

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    CONCORD, N.C. - Emergency crews rescued a cow stranded in water off Blackwelder Road south of Concord in Cabarrus County Monday afternoon.

    >> Read more trending news

    Pictures from Chopper 9 showed rescuers using a rubber boat to get out on the marsh to get to the cow. They then put a line around her to pull her out.

    They then used a chainsaw and sledgehammer to break up the ice around her.

    The rescue began just after 3 p.m. Just before 5, crews were able to clear a path and used an electric winch to pull the cow out of the water.

    After a few minutes lying on her side, she was able to get up and walk around.

    The cow, named Julie, appeared to be OK, but a vet was checking her out to be sure.

    Her owner was thrilled she was rescued. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: