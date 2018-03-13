0 Enough National School Walkout: Live updates

Students across the United States and around the world will walk out of their classrooms Wednesday in solidarity with the victims and the survivors of the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The walkout, #EnoughIsEnough, is set for 10 a.m. local time. It will last 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed in the shooting that took place one month ago Wednesday.

According to the Women’s March Youth Empower, more than 3,000 groups have registered to take part in the walkout. The organizers of the event, many of whom are survivors of the shooting, said they hope the walkout will focus attention on gun control reform.

Organizers have seen some movement on gun issues in Florida, where Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill last week that raised the minimum age for all gun purchases from 18 to 21, created a waiting period for prospective gun buyers, allowed for some school employees to be armed and banned bump stocks, the devices that allow for some weapons to fire more quickly.

What the bill didn’t do was ban the sale of assault weapons, something organizers had hoped for.

The Associated Press reported that free speech advocates are prepared to go to bat for students who may face disciplinary action for walking out of class. The American Civil Liberties Union issued advice for students who walk out, saying schools can’t legally punish them more harshly because of the political nature of their message. In Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas, some lawyers said they will provide free legal help to students who are punished.

Here are the specifics of Wednesday’s event.

Time: The walkout will take place at 10 a.m. in every time zone.

Place: Students, teachers and administrators from across the country and in European countries have said they will participate. So far, 3,000 groups have registered with ENOUGH National School Walkout. Those participating are expected to walk out of class but stay on school grounds.

How schools will participate: It’s up to the student organizers, and depends on what the school will allow. Some students are planning a “lie-in," in which they will lie down to symbolize those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Others are having discussions on gun issues and some are observing minutes of silence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

