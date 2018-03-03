Family of man accused of killing son say he should have been in jail before incident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The suspect accused of killing his 5-year-old son at the child’s grandparents home in metro Atlanta made a court appearance Friday.
Detectives went over what was found in a house the day, police said, Montrais Boyd killed his son Montrais Jr. and tried to bury him in the backyard.
Police said the boy was staying with his grandmother in DeKalb County when Boyd and the child's mother unexpectedly showed up from California last week.
At one point, the mother and grandmother left the father at home with his son and three other children.
Police said that's when the father used a knife to kill the child. Boyd has been charged with malice murder.
Police dashcam video shows Boyd being arrested after a high-speed chase in Arizona a year ago, with that same son in the back seat of his car.
