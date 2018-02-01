February is Black History Month

Black historian and journalist Carter G. Woodson helped found Negro History Week in 1926.
The celebration coincided with the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass during the second week of February.
Honoring the contributions of black Americans expanded from black communities in the 1950s and ‘60s to schools and city halls across the country, as teachers and mayors took part, too. The celebration was expanded to the entire month in 1976.
“Seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” President Gerald R. Ford said at the time.
Since 1996, the president has issued a proclamation setting the theme for the month. This year’s is “African-Americans in Times of War,” calling attention to the contributions during military conflicts from the Revolutionary War to current military operations.
Black History Month resources:
African-American History Month
Smithsonian Education – Black History Month
National Park Service – African-American Heritage
National Archives – African-American History Portal
National Endowment for the Humanities – Black History Month
National Park Service – Telling All Americans’ Stories: African-American Heritage
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum – Black History Month
Library of Congress - African-American History Month
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}