Fergie says NBA All-Star national anthem ‘didn't strike the intended tone'

LOS ANGELES - Fergie is responding to critics of her sultry, jazzy rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game. The singer issued a statement to TMZ, saying her version at Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles “didn't strike the intended tone.”
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the statement said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
Wearing an off-the-shoulder dress, Fergie sang the national anthem with a number of ad-libs and some lengthy notes. At one point, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green could be seen stifling a laugh, and so could late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
One person who had some words of support for Fergie was Mariah Carey, who told TMZ cameras the singer needn’t listen to negativity.
“Darling, nobody needs to listen to that,” she said.
Fergie’s national anthem performance can be watched below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}