Figure skater Jimmy Ma's modern hip hop routine lights up social media

Figure skater Jimmy Ma raised the roof at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday night with his short program.

Ma, a 22-year-old athlete from Queens, N.Y., skated to a hip hop-electronic dance mix of “Turn Down For What” by DJ Snake & Lil Jon, and DJ Snake’s Propaganda.

Social media lit up after Ma’s performance with comments like, “Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships” and “Section 121 is rocking out to Jimmy Ma’s music.”

“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA Today. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool,” he said.

But Ma is serious about skating, recently relocating to Dallas for training while taking online classes at Fordham University, USA Today reported.

