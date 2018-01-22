  • Firefighter reunited with child thrown from burning building in viral video

    By: WSBTV.com

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic video captured the moment a Georgia girl was thrown off a ladder and caught by a heroic firefighter weeks ago. Now, the two have reunited

    WSB-TV was there when DeKalb County Fire Capt. Scott Stroup met the girl this weekend. 

    The fire ripped through the Avondale Forest Apartments on Jan. 3. 

    Helmet camera video showed the moment the toddler was dropped down to a firefighter as the flames roared around them.

    An estimated 50 people were left without a place to live after the massive fire at the Decatur apartment complex.

