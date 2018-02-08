Firefighters help Florida boy stuck in claw machine

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A boy in Titusville wanted a toy so badly, he was willing to crawl inside a claw machine to get it, firefighters said.
In a social media post, the Titusville Fire Department said Mason was eating at a restaurant with his family when he decided he wanted a stuffed animal.
Mason crawled into the machine and couldn’t get out, firefighters said.
The boy was never in any distress and an off-duty lieutenant was able to help get him out safely with “minimal damage to the game.”
Firefighters said Mason was still able to get a stuffed animal.
