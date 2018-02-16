Firefighters help with partner's baby gender reveal announcement

DECATUR, Ga. - Even the toughest of firefighters have a soft spot for babies.
Members of the City of Decatur, Georgia, Fire Department helped a fellow firefighter find out if he’s having a boy or a girl.
As the YouTube post said, only the pump operator knew as buckets of blue-tinted and of pink-tinted water sat nearby.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Firefighter Tubbs and his wife manned the hose that first shot out normal water, then quickly changed to pink as the rest of the fire crews waited and recorded the special moment.
It’s a girl for The Tubbs family.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}