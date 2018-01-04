First-grader comes up with deep answer to class riddle

As the saying goes: “Out of the mouths of babes.”
A first-grader’s answer to his teacher’s puzzle of the week left the educator speechless, The Washington Post reported.
Bret Turner, a teacher at Head-Royce School, in Oakland, California, posted his puzzle of the week: “I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space.”
Kids came up with kid-like answers of “not everything,” “all stuff,” and “the end.” But one unidentified student said “death.” Turner said that the class reacted to the student’s answer with “an awed, somber, reflective hush.”
The first guess from one of my 1st graders was “death” and such an awed, somber, reflective hush fell over the class that I didn’t want to tell them that actually the answer is the letter e, which just seemed so banal in the moment pic.twitter.com/7sYFxHNcZk— Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 2, 2018
The answer, which Turner eventually told them, was the letter e, The Washington Post reported.
Before I finally revealed the "correct" answer to the riddle, to a largely unimpressed audience, I fielded other guesses that continued along a similarly existential vein. There was "NOT everything," "all stuff," "the end," and maybe my favorite, "nothingthing."— Bret Turner (@bretjturner) January 3, 2018
