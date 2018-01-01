Flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

0

How does stuff like this even happen? This time, you can thank flight delays and the International Dateline.

Passengers were on board a flight that left Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. local time. That meant the flight left in 2018, The Daily Mail reported.

But it landed in Honolulu at 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

Technically, Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu.

Twitter had a field day with the pseudo time-traveling flight.

Bring back lotto numbers! — John Rambo (@JohnJ2427) December 31, 2017

You could fly the other way and skip the New Year's Eve thing completely. https://t.co/SrM2UK17U7 — Ira Goldman 🦆🦆🦆 (@KDbyProxy) December 31, 2017

Sounds almost like a Twilight Zone ep... — Craig McDermott (@cpmaz) January 1, 2018

So, in theory, the passengers could have celebrated the new year and will get a chance to do it for the 2nd time in 24 hours! — Pheagle Drei-Kubiert (@PheagleAdler) December 31, 2017

And while some were having fun with the so-called time-traveling flight, others used logic to explain that it’s actually not that odd of an occurrence.

That happens every time a plane crosses the current midnight line - think of it as the border between the kingdoms of 2017 and 2018 - in the wrong direction on New Year’s. In other words, it happens a lot. Still seems to surprise a lot of people every year. — Anna Wallenstam (@WALLSTAM) December 31, 2017

Best thing about #NewYearsEve is the annual realization time is an arbitrary construct to define something non-linear as linear because humans cannot interpret it otherwise. https://t.co/YrOoPIZ3Br — Save the web rant 2018 (@web_rant) December 31, 2017

Sixteen years ago, a similar flight lifted off in the 21st century and landed in the 20th. — The Deplorable Vixen (@FoxDen_Studios) December 31, 2017

