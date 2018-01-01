  • Flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    How does stuff like this even happen? This time, you can thank flight delays and the International Dateline.

    Passengers were on board a flight that left Auckland, New Zealand, at 12:05 a.m. local time. That meant the flight left in 2018, The Daily Mail reported.

    But it landed in Honolulu at 10:16 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

    Technically, Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu.

    Twitter had a field day with the pseudo time-traveling flight.

    And while some were having fun with the so-called time-traveling flight, others used logic to explain that it’s actually not that odd of an occurrence.

