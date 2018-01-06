Florida dolphin 'predicts' Tide will roll Monday night

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin at a Florida aquarium made its annual college football championship game prediction, and the animal will be rolling with the Tide.
Nicholas, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s rescued dolphin, picked Alabama to win Monday night’s title game against Georgia, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
Two footballs with team logos were placed in his tank, the Times reported, and Nicholas swam across with the Alabama ball.
The dolphin is 5-for-6 in predicting champions and chose Clemson last year, the Times reported.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium's dolphin Nicholas is making his pick for the College Football National Championship.Posted by Tampa Bay Times on Friday, January 5, 2018
