Florida man accused of stalking Lana Del Rey arrested outside of concert, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man with tickets to see Lana Del Rey and was in possession of a knife was arrested outside the Amway Center before her show on Friday on stalking charges, Orlando police said.
Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview, was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping, according to police.
Police received a tip that Hunt posed a credible threat to Del Rey after finding multiple “cryptic and threatening” posts on social media, according to the arrest report.
ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018
After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF
Hunt has 61 felony convictions, the report says.
Police found Hunt at the corner of Hughey Avenue and Central Boulevard, a block from the concert, but exactly how they found him was not released.
Hunt did not make contact with the artist at any point, police said.
"The Orlando Police Department always has security measures in place for all venues and events -- some of those are visible, and some are not meant to be visible," spokeswoman Michelle Guido said in a statement. "It is our top priority to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to the City of Orlando."
Hunt is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail.
