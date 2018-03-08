Florida man who advertised as doctor on Instagram arrested, police say

MIAMI - A man in the Miami-area who advertised himself as a doctor on Instagram was arrested on Wednesday for practicing medicine without a license.
Police said Samir El Charif, 29, performed Botox injections and other procedures without being properly licensed, NBC Miami reports. He faces charges such as practicing medicine without a license and posing as a physician.
Charif identified himself on Instagram as a physician and “master injector,” posting photos of patients receiving injections and other medical procedures.
An investigation of Charif began in February when someone complained to the Florida Department of Health about an unlicensed doctor in Doral at two different clinics, according to NBC Miami.
Undercover detectives arrested Charif after making an appointment at one of his clinics and agreeing to undergo a medical procedure.
“Unlicensed doctors are not bargain doctors, they are simply NOT doctors. Don't risk your health,” Doral police wrote on their Twitter account.
Unlicensed doctor? NOT IN @Cityofdoral— Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) March 7, 2018
Unlicensed doctors are not bargain doctors, they are simply NOT doctors. Don't risk your health. @HealthyFla reminds us to verify a practitioner's license at https://t.co/7uPULU89Ch pic.twitter.com/ATrjFQhSCv
Police said they are still looking for people who visited Charif for medical treatment, and asks to call 305-593-6699.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}