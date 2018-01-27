0 Florida postal carrier accused of sexually assaulting teen

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A longtime U.S. Postal carrier is facing a charge of sexual battery on a 15-year-old teenager in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens, according to a police report.

Mark Kiley Chappelle, of West Palm Beach, has been employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 22 years, according to a postal service spokeswoman.

Chappelle, 50, was arrested Jan. 12 and released from the Palm Beach County Jail Jan. 20 after posting a $25,000 bond. The alleged battery took place July 17 at an apartment complex swimming pool where the teen lived, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The police report is heavily blacked out as a result of the alleged crime’s nature, but indicates the teen was familiar with Chappelle because he was the assigned mail carrier in the area. Debra J. Fetterly, a U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman, confirmed Chappelle delivered mail in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens.

The battery was reported to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office by an unidentified adult who lives with the teenager, the report said.

Chappelle allegedly put his hand inside the bottom of the teen’s bathing suit and attempted to force the victim to touch him inappropriately. A sexual battery test revealed the teen sustained redness and superficial abrasions, the report said.

A witness told a detective that Chappelle was at the pool teaching a 7-year-old how to swim when the 15-year-old victim arrived with another minor. The witness said that Chappelle lost all interest on the swimming lesson and “became focused” on the victim.

Chappelle allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and then jumped into the pool while holding the teen, the witness said. Chappelle also allegedly jumped on top of the victim while the child was on a pool float, the Palm Beach Post reported.

When confronted by law enforcement, Chappelle denied the allegations and said he was going to sue whomever was making the accusations, the report said.

It could not be immediately confirmed if Chappelle remains employed by the postal service.

