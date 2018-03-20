Florida teacher leaves 4-year-old home alone while she buys marijuana, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida elementary school teacher left a 4-year-old child alone while she went to buy marijuana, officials said.
Marsha Dolce, 26, was arrested Saturday on charges of child neglect and marijuana possession, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies responded to a Davenport apartment complex Saturday morning and found a 4-year-old child crying outside, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear.
Dolce, who teaches fourth grade at Laurel Elementary in Poinciana, eventually returned home and told deputies she had left to help a friend with car troubles.
Deputies said they found marijuana in Dolce's home and text messages on her phone indicating that she had gone to Winter Haven hours earlier to buy the drug.
Child welfare officials removed the child from Dolce's home, authorities said.
