0 Florida teen initially diagnosed with flu discovers he has cancer

TAMPA, Fla. - A teen in Tampa, Florida, who initially thought he had the flu discovered he’s been battling stage-four cancer for months.

>> Read more trending news

In November, 16-year-old Hunter Brady started to feel tired and short of breath, but was told by his pediatrician that he most likely had the flu.

A few weeks later, Brady did not get better and his parents rushed him to the emergency room, WTFS reports.

By the time Brady arrived to the hospital, his right lung had collapsed and his left lung was 30 percent collapsed, Brady’s mother told WFTS.

In January, after doctors performed a series of tests, Brady found out he had Hodgkin’s lymphoma - a cancer that develops in the white bloods cells.

Brady is now undergoing chemotherapy, and spends the majority of his time in and out of the hospital, WFTS reports. He has several more rounds of chemotherapy left and will then have to undergo radiation treatment.

Brady’s family said that the he has been cyberbullied by a few teens since his cancer diagnosis - with one responding to Brady’s Instagram post, “you deserve cancer,” according to WFTS.

“I told him I really didn’t care what he said ... I really don’t,” Brady said to WFTS. “He doesn’t know how it feels.”

A YouCaring fundraising page has been created to help pay for Brady’s medical costs. The family has raised $2,655 of their $3,000 goal.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.