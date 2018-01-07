Florida woman run over by own car while trying to escape cat attack, troopers say

WEST COCOA, Fla. - A woman in West Cocoa had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday after she was run over by her own car while trying to fend off a house cat that was attacking her, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
No one witnessed the crash, but neighbors found the woman on the ground injured and called 911, said Lt. Channing Taylor of the Florida Highway Patrol.
“According to neighbors, and the woman, she had gotten in her vehicle and was about to back up when one of the neighborhood cats jumped in the car and either bit her or scratched her, one of the two,” Taylor said. “She became distracted and fell out of the vehicle and was actually struck by her own vehicle.”
The condition of the victim, who was not identified, was not released.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
