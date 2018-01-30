Floridian arrested for allegedly posting nudes of woman she found on boyfriend's phone

A Florida woman was arrested Monday, accused of posting nude photos of another woman that she found on her boyfriend’s cellphone, WCTV reported.
Sandashia Owens, 26, of Tallahassee, was charged on one count of sexual cyberharassment and was booked into the Leon County Detention Center. She is free on $1,000 bond, WCTV reported.
According to arrest documents, a woman filed a harassment report on Jan. 9 at the Tallahassee Police Department. The woman claimed she received naked photos of herself through a Facebook message and also got harassing text messages from a friend’s cellphone, WCTV reported. The woman added that the naked photo had been posted to a Snapchat story and was visible to the public, according to the report.
Investigators said they determined that Owens was in possession of her boyfriend’s cellphone when the photos were posted, adding that she allegedly posted the pictures after discovering them on his phone, WCTV reported.
