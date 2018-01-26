Food feud erupts between Philadelphia, Boston as Super Bowl approaches

There’s a food fight brewing between Philadelphia and Boston as both cities gear up for Super Bowl LII.
As the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots begin preparations for their Feb. 4 clash for the championship of the NFL in Minneapolis, restaurants in Philadelphia and Boston are added fuel to the rivalry. Dottie’s Donuts, a vegan shop in southwest Philadelphia, has stopped selling Boston cream doughnuts, CBS Philadelphia reported.
“We are not doing Boston cream right now, until after the Super Bowl,” employee Quinton Johnson said. Johnson told CBS Philadelphia that the doughnut shop began getting prank calls from Patriots fans after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl berth Sunday.
Not to be outdone, Boston’s Esplanade Park said it was banning Philly cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and Philadelphia cream cheese, CBS Philadelphia reported. The Boston establishment is even banning Crisco, a dig at the Philadelphia police department’s tactic of greasing metal poles with the shortening to prevent fans from climbing them after the Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Championship game.
Dottie’s added “grease-pole pastries” to its menu.
“Just a long pole with vanilla grease and a little Matcha on top,” Johnson told CBS Philadelphia.
And as a substitute for the Boston cream doughnuts, Dottie’s is offering Eagles’ green-themed pistachio Matcha doughnuts.
