Former Disney star Orlando Brown arrested after family disturbance, police say

BARSTOW, Calif. - Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was recently arrested following what authorities say was a violent altercation at an apartment in California.
The 30-year-old “That’s So Raven” actor was reportedly engaged in a dispute with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother when an officer from the Barstow Police Department arrived on the scene at around 8 a.m. Thursday.
The officer realized there were active arrest warrants on Brown and his girlfriend’s mother, so they were both arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail, according to a police press release.
Brown’s bail was set at $25,000.
He previously served time in 2013 after failing to complete court-ordered alcohol education classes in connection with a previous DUI arrest.
