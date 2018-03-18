Former NYC ferry captain who evacuated hundreds on 9/11 dies

NEW YORK - New York City firefighter Thomas Phelan, who evacuated hundreds of people from Manhattan during the 9/11 attacks while working as a ferry captain, died Friday.
Phelan, 45, died of cancer, the New York Daily News reported.
Phelan was working as a Statue of Liberty ferry captain on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew two jetliners into the World Trade Center. Phelan turned the boat into a rescue vehicle and played a key role in evacuating people stranded in Lower Manhattan, the Daily News reported.
“He brought supplies, rescue workers & was a huge part of the operation,” according to the NYC Fire Wire Facebook page.
He went on to join New York’s fire department in May 2003, the Daily News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}