  • Former 'Teen Mom 2' star arrested in meth lab bust

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kieffer Delp was arrested Wednesday and charged with operating a methamphetamine lab in McKees Rocks.

    >> Read more trending news

    A number of law enforcement agencies swarmed an apartment building along Vine Street to conduct a raid, which authorities said was part of an ongoing investigation.

    After executing a search warrant, investigators discovered the active meth lab in the basement-level apartment. Moments later, McKees Rocks police arrested Delp, who lives in the building.

    Because of the “inherent danger,” police evacuated the remaining tenants from the building.

    A Channel 11 News camera captured members of the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Team putting on gas masks and wearing hazmat suits. They then carefully carried out suspected meth-making materials and were seen disposing of what appeared to be hazardous liquids.

    Neighbors told Channel 11 News that the basement-level apartment had been problematic for a while.

    The health department is also investigating.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories