Garden hose used to save man trapped in creek

GREENVILLE, Ohio - A quick-thinking resident helped to rescue a man who was hanging onto a tree Sunday afternoon, trapped in the high waters of Ohio’s Greenville Creek.
The Greenville resident heard the man yelling for help around 1:30 p.m. and tossed out a garden hose near the East Fourth Street bridge, BlueBag Media reported.
The man, described as being in his early to mid-20s, caught the hose and used it to free himself from the high water. His name was not released. He airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital.
It was not clear how long he had been in the water, nor why he was in the creek.
