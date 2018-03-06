Georgia deputies shoot, kill man with BB gun, authorities say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta’s WSB-TV has learned deputies shot and killed a man with a BB gun in a Carroll County neighborhood, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
