Georgia man fatally shot after pushing wife, police say

An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after a Peachtree Corners man was fatally shot, police said.
Jerry Bennett, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Dwayne Pete, according to police.
Bennett was at Dwayne Pete’s home, helping Wilona Pete, Dwayne Pete’s wife move out late in the evening of March 4. The couple had been going through “marital problems,” according to Gwinnett County police. Wilona Pete had made three reports to police over two years, claiming Dwayne Pete had hit her multiple times and tried to kick her out of their apartment.
Shortly before midnight, Dwayne Pete and Wilona Pete began to argue, police said. Dwayne Pete pushed her, and Bennett entered the room and shot Dwayne Pete in the chest, police said. Wilona Pete and Bennett immediately called 911 and began applying pressure to Dwayne Pete’s chest. Dwayne Pete later died at a hospital.
Bennett is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
