0 Georgia mother found guilty of murdering her 2-year-old disabled son

MARIETTA, Ga. - A Georgia jury found a woman guilty of poisoning her disabled toddler and taking out credit cards in his name.

Erica White of Austell was found guilty Monday on 16 counts that range from malice murder to financial fraud, said Kim Isaza, spokeswoman for the Cobb County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors argued that the boy, Tyrael McFall, died after being poisoned with Tylenol No. 3, which contains codeine. A GBI toxicologist testified that the amount in Tyrael’s system was toxic but not necessarily fatal.

Tyrael was left “without a chance,” according to several witnesses’ testimony during the trial, which began Jan. 22.

The boy was blinded and left unable to walk after his father, Joseph McFall, shook him, threw him, cracked both his arms and a rib when the boy was eight weeks old. Joseph McFall was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April 2014.

White was originally indicted with her boyfriend at the time, Michael Schullerman, but about two months ago Schullerman pleaded guilty to about a dozen charges — not the murder counts — and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a racketeering charge.

White also was found guilty of that racketeering count for a scheme that, in part, involved not telling the Social Security Adminstration that the boy had died in order to continue getting benefits.

Though she showed emotion during the opening statements and closing arguments in the case, White did not testify on her own behalf.

The jury began deliberating the case on Thursday.

Isaza said White’s sentencing date has not been set.

