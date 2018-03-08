  • Georgia police officer kidnapped, dragged a mile during traffic stop, officials say

    By: Chris Jose, WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta police said they have arrested several people early Thursday morning. 

    Police said officers initiated a traffic stop near Delk Road and Franklin Gateway.

    During the traffic stop, one officer "was pushed out into traffic on Delk and another one was pulled into the suspect vehicle while attempting to detain the driver. The suspect vehicle traveled for just over 1 mile before coming to a stop," according to police.

    Police said no one was injured in the incident. 

    Three people were taken into custody. Multiple handguns were also recovered, police said.

    This is a developing story. Check back with WSBTV.com for updates.

