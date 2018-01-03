Girl, 14, in coma after New Year's Eve bonfire accident, police say

FT. PIERCE, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl is in a medically induced coma after being burned on over 95 percent of her body after a bonfire accident on New Year’s Eve, news reports stated.
Layne Chesney, a varsity softball player from Fort Pierce, was on a back porch of a friend’s home in St. Lucie County when the accident happened, TCPalm.com stated.
She was huddled around the fire with some friends around 10 p.m. Sunday when she tried to pour gas onto the dwindling flames and the gas can exploded.
She was immediately engulfed in flames, TCPalm stated, as others tried to extinguish the flames on her body by using their own hands and bodies.
"Doctors are unsure whether she will survive her injuries. She is fighting hard. It is in God's hands," her mother, Leigh Chesney, told TCPalm.
Prayers for 2021 NSR of Southwest Florida prospect Layne Chesney!!! Keep fighting kid. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/1gAFKMsjnh— Chris Hunt (@chrishuntNSR) January 2, 2018
One of Layne’s friends, Hunter Holmes, and his father, Robert Holmes, were also flown to the burn center at Kendall Regional Medical in Miami.
TCPalm stated that Layne plays shortstop at Lincoln Park Academy, where she is in the ninth grade.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her medical expenses.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}