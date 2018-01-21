Girl, 9, unknowingly hands out THC-laced candy to classmates, school says

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 9-year-old girl unwittingly ate, and handed out to other classmates, THC-laced candy, school officials said.
The girl brought the candies to school last Thursday and said she could not see; another girl ate them and started to feel dizzy, Albuquerque School of Excellence Dean of Elementary School Students Kristy Del Curto told KRQE.
“We noticed the student who initially brought the edible to our school was acting strange. She started saying she couldn’t see,” Del Curto said.
Three students shared one gummy and the student who handed it out had three or four pieces, Del Curto said.
Paramedics were called and monitored the students, who eventually recovered.
The student who brought them to school did not know they were medicinal, THC-laced gummies, Del Curto said.
“As marijuana becomes legal in each state, it’s going to become more and more of an issue, I believe,” Del Curto said.
