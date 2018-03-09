  • Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars' shirt gets support from Mark Hamill

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHOENIX - Kids can be cruel. The mother of a little girl in Phoenix took to social media to share about the bullying her daughter was going through that was bringing the 7-year-old to tears.

    N.J. Simmonds said that her daughter was in tears, afraid to wear her “Star Wars” shirt to school because her classmates would laugh at her, calling “Star Wars” boys’ stuff, AZ Central reported. She reached out on Twitter to show her daughters that there are female “Star Wars” fans all over the world.

    She thought she’d get a few responses, but there are more than 50,000 retweets and nearly 112,000 likes since the Tuesday post, Romper reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    But the most shocking response was from one of the biggest names in the “Star Wars” universe, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

    >>’Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star

    Hamill gave the girl, who was not identified by name, a little technique to help when she’s being bullied about the notion of “boy stuff.”

    But Hamill wasn’t the only “Star Wars” actor who reached out in support of the 7-year-old.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

    Ashley Eckstein, who voices the female Jedi - Ahsoka Tano - also posted a photo of herself wearing a “Star Wars” shirt. Eckstein also has a line of clothing that includes traditionally male-centric fandom of “Star Wars,” Marvel and Doctor Who, called Her Universe.

    She also received support from female role models who work in a male-dominated world of NASA.

     

    “Star Wars” has introduced a bevy of strong, female characters from the original trilogy’s Princess Leia to “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi’s” Rey and “Rogue One’s” Jyn Erso. Disney, the parent company that owns Lucasfilms, also produces “Star Wars Forces of Destiny,” which features the stories of Rey, Leia and “Star Wars Rebels’” Hera and Sabine.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Girl afraid to wear ‘Star Wars' shirt gets support from Mark Hamill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman with three young daughters to be deported after attending DHS…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Football player charged with manslaughter in Alabama high school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    FL Gov. Rick Scott signs new gun bill into law, just weeks after deadly…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of killing 92-year-old roommate over her snoring