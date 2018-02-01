Girl who asked Trump for prayers has successful brain surgery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Sophia Marie Campa-Peters took a chance and reached out to President Donald Trump to see if he would keep her in his thoughts during an upcoming medical procedure.
During a recent press briefing, White House press secretary Sara Huckabee Sanders told the country about Sophia’s condition that causes her brain’s blood vessels to narrow and close, putting her at risk for strokes, KFSM reported. Trump told Sophia via Huckabee Sanders, “Keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God. With Him, all things are possible.”
Click here to read the entire White House statement.
Last week 9-year old-Sophia had a successful brain surgery performed and is is on the road to recovery, KFSM reported.
Her father posted on Facebook that she had been released from the intensive care unit and was enjoying the things that girls her age do: Pizza and the movie “Frozen,” KFSM reported.
The family was looking to get 10,000 prayers to form a prayer chain through social media.
So many of you have committed to pray for Sophia! Would you take a moment to add your name to the prayer petition here? Thanks @JodeyArrington for setting this up!#10000people #prayersforsophia #sophiasprayerchain #prayjanuary24 https://t.co/sp9gGBz6Yj— Sophia Campa-Peters (@NinjakittenSoph) January 20, 2018
