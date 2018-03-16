  • 'Gonzaga Grandma' celebration goes viral

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    March Madness has only just begun, and already there is an internet sensation: the Gonzaga Grandma.

    >> Read more trending news

    Fourth-seeded Gonzaga squeaked past UNC-Greensboro 68-64 Thursday afternoon and did not clinch the victory until freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. hit a 3-point shot with 20.8 seconds remaining to snap a 64-64 tie.

    After the basket, the TNT cameras caught an elderly woman in the Gonzaga cheering section celebrating by pointing her arms to the sky, mouthing the words “Thank you, Father.”

    It was a heavenly way for the Bulldogs to avoid an upset. The Gonzaga Grandma’s reaction quickly went viral:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Gonzaga Grandma' celebration goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Costco hosting 'Military Hour' on Saturday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jurors watch graphic footage recorded at Pulse nightclub in Florida

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family that found 7 rare Ty Cobb baseball cards find another one

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman says she felt fat-shamed on Universal's Islands of Adventure ride