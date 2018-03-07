0 Google celebrates International Women's Day with interactive doodle

Have you peeped at Google? It’s all about International Women’s Day.

The search engine, which sometimes uses its homepage to honor important figures and events, is observing the occasion one day early with some interactive animation.

Celebrated around the world every March 8, the holiday recognizes women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements. It also serves as a call to action to accelerate gender parity.

When you visit Google, you can press the play button to dig through the personal narratives of a dozen women artists from around the global. The subjects, who were specially selected by the platform, shared their diverse experiences with visual drawings.

“Each story represents a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women,” the site wrote in a statement. “While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common.”

The works have been translated across more than 80 languages to inspire as many people as possible. And Google is encouraging others to post about their unique journeys using the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory on social media.

Sharing my story for @GoogleIndia

Struggled with depression for 3 years now, but overcame with a careful regimen of medication, exercise, shopping and puns. Think I did okay! #HerStoryOurStory — Anuya Jakatdar (@anuyeaah) March 7, 2018

Every time a doodle of mine launches in Taiwan I think of my grandmother, my 阿媽 who lives there. For IWD, I'm honoring everything she does for us and making a promise for next time to give her my all, just as she gives hers. #HerStoryOurStory -"下次再見/See You Next Time" (1/3) pic.twitter.com/AW7itFjTwM — I didn't expect Killmonger to get me So Emotional (@cynthiaycheng) March 7, 2018

Happy International Women's Day tomorrow and today!https://t.co/rd1JBWrFAK

12 Artists

48 Hours

120 Languages

WORLDWIDE

Hooray to all women! The times are changing. We're coming for the cool stuff (money! power! fame!)!@GoogleDoodles #GoogleDoodle,#HerStoryOurStory pic.twitter.com/vGnvpXKGy9 — Anna Haifisch (@anna_haifisch) March 7, 2018

Check out the doodle archive to see the animation, and take a look at the full list of participants below.

1. Anna Haifisch – “Nov 1989”

2. Chihiro Takeuchi – “Ages and Stages”

3. Estelí Meza – “My Aunt Blossoms”

4. Francesca Sanna – “The Box”

5. Isuri – “Aarthi the Amazing”

6. Karabo Poppy Moletsane – “Ntsoaki’s Victory”

7. Kaveri Gopalakrishnan – “Up on the Roof”

8. Laerte – “Love”

9. Philippa Rice – “Trust”

10. Saffa Khan – “Homeland”

11. Tillie Walden – “Minutes”

12. Tunalaya Dunn – “Inwards”

