Google honors actress Marlene Dietrich with doodle

0

Have you peeped Google today? It’s all about famed actress Marlene Dietrich.

The search engine site, which sometimes uses its homepage to honor prominent figures, is highlighting the star on what would have been her 116th birthday.

Born Maria Magdalene Dietrich in Berlin in 1901, the entertainer gravitated towards the arts at a young age, learning to play the violin as a girl. Her love for music soon led to her interest in theater, and throughout the 1920s, she worked on stage in both Berlin and Vienna.

In 1930, she got her big break, starring in Germany’s first talking picture, “Der Blaue Engel,” and its English version, “The Blue Angel.” Soon after her success in Europe, Dietrich crossed over to the United States, where she took the Hollywood scene by storm in movies including “Morocco,” “Shanghai Express” and “The Devil is a Woman.”

Dietrich didn’t just impress audiences with her talent, she also used her platform to challenge traditional gender norms. She often ditched gowns and dresses for men’s suits and top hats in front of and behind the camera.

She also performed for the Allied troops during World War II and housed German and French exiles to help provide support for their U.S. citizenship.

“She was a wild original!” doodle artist Sasha Velour said on Google’s blog. “Despite the pressures of the time, she followed her own course, especially in terms of politics and gender.”

During her career, she earned an Academy Award nomination and a Tony award, among many other honors. Additionally, the U.S. government awarded Dietrich the Medal of Freedom for her war work, and now Google is paying tribute.

Check out the doodle archive to see Dietrich's animated doodle.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.