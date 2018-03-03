Graco recalls 36,000 high chairs sold at Walmart

High chair retailer Graco said it is recalling 36,000 of its Table2Table 6-in-1 high chairs that were sold at Walmart from October 2016 through December 2017, Today reported.
Graco said it was recalling the model after receiving reports that five children were hurt when their chairs fell over, Today reported. The recall affects model number 1969721.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the products pose a hazard to children because their rear legs can pivot out of position. Graco said it received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of place, including the five that included children who were injured.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our consumers may have experienced, and we appreciate the loyalty of our consumers,” the company said in a statement.
Customers who want a replacement kit and instructions can call Graco at 800-345-4109 on weekdays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, the company said. Customers also can send an email to gracoconsumercare@newellco.com.
