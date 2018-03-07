Grand jury indicts Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz on 34 counts

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A grand jury in Broward County has formally indicted Nikolas Cruz in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the county's state attorney announced Wednesday.
The panel charged the 19-year-old with 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the mass shooting at the Parkland high school that left 14 students and three adults dead.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}