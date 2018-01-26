Here is Trump's plan for immigration reform, the wall and ‘chain migration'

President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed a 10 to 12-year path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in exchange for a wall across the country’s southern border and an end to so-called “chain migration.”
The plan outlined by the White House calls for $25 billion for the border wall system, reform of immigration courts, abolishing the Visa Lottery System qnd the “prompt removal of illegal border-crossers,” among other measures.
The plan also addresses “chain migration,” or family migration, that allow U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents to petition the government to allow relatives to immigrate to the United States.
Here is the plan as outlined by the Trump administration:
The Department of Homeland Security must have the tools to deter illegal immigration; the ability to remove individuals who illegally enter the United States; and the vital authorities necessary to protect national security.
These measures below are the minimum tools necessary to mitigate the rapidly growing surge of illegal immigration.
- $25 billion trust fund for the border wall system, ports of entry/exit, and northern border improvements and enhancements.
- Close crippling personnel deficiencies by appropriating additional funds to hire new DHS personnel, Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys, immigration judges, prosecutors and other law enforcement professionals.
- Hiring and pay reforms to ensure the recruitment and retention of critically-needed personnel.
- Deter illegal entry by ending dangerous statutorily-imposed catch-and-release and by closing legal loopholes that have eroded our ability to secure the immigration system and protect public safety.
- Ensure the detention and removal of criminal aliens, gang members, violent offenders, and aggravated felons.
- Ensure the prompt removal of illegal border-crossers regardless of country of origin.
- Deter visa overstays with efficient removal.
- Ensure synthetic drugs (fentanyl) are prevented from entering the country.
- Institute immigration court reforms to improve efficiency and prevent fraud and abuse.
DACA LEGALIZATION: Provide legal status for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and other DACA-eligible illegal immigrants, adjusting the time-frame to encompass a total population of approximately 1.8 million individuals.
- 10-12 year path to citizenship, with requirements for work, education and good moral character.
- Clear eligibility requirements to mitigate fraud.
- Status is subject to revocation for criminal conduct or public safety and national security concerns, public charge, fraud, etc.
PROTECT THE NUCLEAR FAMILY: Protect the nuclear family by emphasizing close familial relationships.
- Promote nuclear family migration by limiting family sponsorships to spouses and minor children only (for both Citizens and LPRs), ending extended-family chain migration.
- Apply these changes prospectively, not retroactively, by processing the “backlog.”
ELIMINATE LOTTERY AND REPURPOSE VISAS: The Visa Lottery selects individuals at random to come to the United States without consideration of skills, merit or public safety.
- This program is riddled with fraud and abuse and does not serve the national interest.
- Eliminate lottery and reallocate the visas to reduce the family-based backloga nd high-skilled employment backlog.
