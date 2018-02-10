  • Here's how to track the Tesla Roadster in space

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Tesla Roadster launched into orbit Wednesday can be tracked in space, thanks to NASA designating it a manmade celestial object.

    Space enthusiasts can search for "SpaceX Roadster" in the Horizons system created by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to track its movement.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The Virtual Telescope Project is also tracking the Tesla Roadster's space journey.

    Scientists mapping the car's long-term path told Popular Mechanics that the car will do an "Earth flyby" in 2026, 2031 and 2039.

    The Falcon Heavy rocket launched Wednesday as part of Elon Musk’s ambitious SpaceX project.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories