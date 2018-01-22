Here's how your senator voted on reopening the government after the shutdown

The Senate on Monday passed a temporary spending bill to end the three-day-old government shutdown at least through Feb. 8.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-N.Y.), said his party would “vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating" after he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kty.) made a deal to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8 that included deciding the fate of the nearly 800,000 “Dreamers,” those who are a part of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.
Eighty-one Senators voted yes on the bill, 18 voted no. Of the 18 voting no, two were Republicans. Below is a list of senators and how they voted.
Republican senators voting yes:
Lamar Alexander - (Tenn.)
John Barrasso - (Wy.)
Blunt, Roy - (Mo.)
Boozman, John - (Ark.)
Burr, Richard - (N.C.)
Capito, Shelley Moore - (W.V.)
Cassidy, Bill - (La.)
Cochran, Thad - (Miss.)
Collins, Susan M. - (Me.)
Corker, Bob - (Tenn.)
Cornyn, John - (Texas)
Cotton, Tom - (Ark.)
Crapo, Mike - (Idaho)
Cruz, Ted - (Texas)
Daines, Steve - (Mt.)
Enzi, Michael B. - (Wy.)
Ernst, Joni - (Iowa)
Fischer, Deb - (Ne.)
Flake, Jeff - (Ariz) .
Gardner, Cory - (Col.)
Graham, Lindsey - (S.C.)
Grassley, Chuck - (Iowa)
Hatch, Orrin G. - (Utah)
Heller, Dean - (Nev.)
Hoeven, John - (N.D.)
Inhofe, James M. - (Okla.)
Isakson, Johnny - (Ga.)
Johnson, Ron - (Wisc.)
Kennedy, John - (La.)
Lankford, James - (Okla).
McCain, John - (Ariz.) – Did not vote
McConnell, Mitch - (Kty.)
Moran, Jerry - (Kansas)
Murkowski, Lisa - (Alaska)
Perdue, David - (Ga.)
Portman, Rob - (Ohio)
Risch, James E. - (Idaho)
Roberts, Pat - (Kansas)
Rounds, Mike - (S.D.)
Rubio, Marco - (Fla.)
Sasse, Ben - (Neb.)
Scott, Tim - (S.C.)
Shelby, Richard C. - (Ala.)
Strange, Luther - (Ala.)
Sullivan, Dan - (Alaska)
Thune, John - (S.D.)
Tillis, Thom - (N.D.)
Toomey, Patrick J. - (Penn.)
Wicker, Roger F. -- (Miss.)
Young, Todd - (Ind.)
Republicans voting no:
Lee, Mike - (Utah)
Paul, Rand - (Kty.)
Democratic senators voting yes:
Tammy Baldwin (Wisc.)
Michael Bennet (Colo.)
Sherrod Brown (Ohio)
Maria Cantwell (Wa.)
Ben Cardin (Md.)
Tom Carper (Del.)
Bob Casey (Pa.)
Chris Coons (Del.)
Joe Donnelly (Ind.)
Tammy Duckworth (Ill.)
Dick Durbin (Ill.)
Maggie Hassan (N.H.)
Martin Heinrich (N.M.)
Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.)
Tim Kaine (Va.)
Angus King (I-Maine)
Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
Joe Manchin (W.V.)
Claire McCaskill (Mo.)
Patty Murray (Wash.)
Bill Nelson (Fla.)
Gary Peters (Mich.)
Jack Reed (R.I.)
Brian Schatz (Hiwaii)
Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)
Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.)
Tina Smith (Minn.)
Debbie Stabenow (Mich.)
Tom Udall (N.M.)
Chris Van Hollen (Md.)
Mark Warner (Vir.)
Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.)
Democrats voting no:
Richard Blumenthal (Conn.)
Cory Booker (N.J.)
Dianne Feinstein (Calif.)
Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.)
Kamala Harris (Calif.)
Mazie Hirono (Hawaii)
Patrick Leahy (Vt.)
Ed Markey (Mass.)
Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada)
Bob Menendez (N.J.)
Jeff Merkley (Oregon)
Chris Murphy (Conn.)
Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
Jon Tester (Mont.)
Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
Ron Wyden (Oregon)
