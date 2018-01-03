  • Here's what Kathy Griffin did on first New Year's Eve after CNN fired her

    By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Comic Kathy Griffin‘s social media post depicting a bloody image of herself posed with a prop head of President Donald Trump prompted tour cancellations and got her fired from her gig co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

    That was seven months ago.

    By New Year’s Eve, Griffin had found new footing – and made some new plans with her mom and her puppy:

    Griffin posted a somber video shortly after the firestorm sparked by the image, saying, “I sincerely apologize. I’m a comic. I crossed the line ... I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny. I get it.”

    She soon struck a more defiant chord, suggesting during a news conference that anger over the image was a political cover.

    “We all know what’s going on here. They’re using me as a shiny object so that nobody’s talking about his FBI investigation…I’ve had everybody turn on me. I just want to make everybody laugh.”

    She went on to call Trump a “fool.”

    “My impression is that they have mobilized their Army,” she said at the time. “It’s quite clear to me that they are using me as a distraction. I’m not going to be collateral damage for this fool. I think he’s a fool. I think the president is a fool.”

    She became emotional, asked what the future holds: “I don’t think I will have a career over this. I’m going to be honest. He broke me.”

    Turns out, he didn't.

