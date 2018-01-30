High school student dies after fight over cellphone

WASHINGTON - A high school student died over the weekend, days after police said he was attacked in a classroom for refusing to let two people use his cellphone, according to multiple reports.
The victim, who was not identified, was struck several times in the face and body Jan. 10 in a classroom at Ballou High School in Washington, D.C., WTTG reported. He told police the attack started after he told two people that he wouldn’t let them use his cellphone, according to the news station.
#BREAKING: Ballou HS student dies after family says he was ambushed and kicked in the head in DC. Full Story: https://t.co/I8PqF6limx pic.twitter.com/KyYzl83SXQ— ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) January 30, 2018
A member of the victim’s family, who was not identified, told WJLA that the victim suffered a blood clot in his head after the assault. He suffered brain death over the weekend, according to WJLA.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department told WUSA that the high school student’s death remained under investigation Tuesday. No arrests have been made. WJLA reported that authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the victim’s cause of death.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}