High winds topple tree onto car at Baltimore intersection

BALTIMORE - Heavy winds in Maryland caused a tree to fall onto a car that was traveling through the streets of Baltimore early Friday, The Sun reported.
Winds uprooted a tree, and it landed on the car at an intersection. There were no serious injuries, a Baltimore fire spokesman told The Sun.
Kevin Buchman, 56, lives near the intersection. He said he was moving his truck because he feared that a pair of tall pine trees would succumb to the high winds.
"Those might (be) the next to come down," Buchman said.
State highway officials have placed wind warnings on bridges, the Sun reported.
